(Clarinda) -- A group of Page County residents are organizing an informational meeting regarding wind turbines in the county.
The meeting takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Page County Fairgrounds Show Ring at 1281 East Stuart Street in Clarinda. Kalen Fulk is among the organizers for the meeting. He says the event will feature a number of speakers with experience in various aspects of wind turbines.
"We're going to have a couple there that lives amongst turbines that are going to speak," said Fulk. "We're going to have a realtor that sells real estate amongst turbines, he's going to speak. There is going to be a map there of possibilities of what we're looking at in Page County. You can find out how the current ordinance affects the properties in Page County. And then we will have an experienced attorney speak also."
Fulk says the meeting is for anyone to attend, regardless of their feelings on wind turbines or wind energy development.
"I would encourage everybody to attend, whether you're for them or against them, I would encourage everybody," said Fulk. "Basically, it's a great informational meeting. We kind of look at it as there is a salesman running around selling these things. And you know the salesman always has the positive side. Let's hear from people that have experienced it before we make a 50-year plan."
Attendees are encouraged to physically distance using the bleachers at the arena or by bringing their own chairs and sitting on the arena floor. For more information on the meeting, Fulk says there are a number of ways to get in touch with organizers.
"You can contact pagecountypropertyrights@gmail.com, or you could call (712) 542-9943 if you have questions," said Fulk.
The meeting was originally scheduled for March, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions. The full interview with Fulk can be heard below.