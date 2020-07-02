(Clarinda) -- Some Page County residents are still pushing for changes in the county's wind turbine ordinance approved last fall.
During Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting via ZOOM Tuesday morning, supervisors' candidates past and present renewed their call for a special board meeting to consider changing the ordinance's setback regulations, which state turbines must be placed at least 1,500 feet from a person's residence. Judy Kennedy, a former candidate for the 3rd district supervisors' Republican nomination, is among those calling for setbacks to be based on property lines, not houses. This time, her reason is personal.
"I have a son who has, like, five acres," said Kennedy, "and all of his neighbors are out of state. And, they are looking at wind turbines, which means his property could be completely unusable. We need--a lot of people need--wind turbines set back instead of from the house, but from the property line."
Kennedy lost to incumbent Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris in the June primary. Morris once again rejected the request for another hearing on the issue, claiming there are no active turbine projects in Iowa tied to property lines.
"I'm one-third of a vote here," said Morris. "But, I would not host another public hearing, until we have evidence that there is an active wind project in Iowa that is currently being produced with setbacks either tied to the property line, or longer than the ones in our ordinance. If you can that evidence, and show us where that's at, then yes, absolutely, we'll have a public hearing."
Jacob Holmes, one of five candidates seeking the 1st district supervisors' GOP nomination, alleged the supervisors favored the rights of wind production companies over property owners. He reiterated comments made during the primary campaign that introducing turbines in the county is against the status quo.
"If a non-participant has liability on their property from wind turbines, without any choice of their own," said Holmes, "I do not understand how that is acceptable. I think that would be a need for more discussion in the county. A lot of people have been awakened to that.
"Is there a number or amount of people that would make you listen to some of these property owners that would like to have more consideration of their rights, and not just the wind turbines' rights?" he asked.
Morris replied that tying setback regulations to property lines would, in effect, kill wind energy projects.
"I mean, we could meet, and we could have people yell at us all night long," he said. "But, until you find me a solution that does not deny the rights of somebody who wants to have wind, because what you're proposing is shutting them off."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong sided with Morris, saying residents wanting wind turbines have rights also.
"Some of the people that have talked to me that are in support of wind turbines are also small landowners," said Armstrong. "I don't know what classifies small. I own less than an anchor, so I guess I'm called tiny. We're all so different, but we all have our own feelings. What one person likes, another person may not. There's a few of those down in that area that have been approached that I consider fairly small landowners, and they were excited about the opportunity."
Supervisor Jon Herzberg added he's against any changes in the ordinance approved last October. Holmes finished second last month in the Republican race for the board position currently held by Herzberg. But the top votegetter, Darin Sunderman, only received 32% of the vote--meaning the primary was inconclusive. Sunderman, Holmes and other three candidates--Beth Steeve, Mark Marriott and Jeff Brownfield, vie for the nomination at a special Page County Republican Convention July 11th at 9 a.m. at Shenandoah's new National Guard Armory.