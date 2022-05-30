(Shenandoah) -- Windy conditions didn't stop Shenandoah residents from remembering "all who gave some, and some who gave all" Monday morning.
Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, performed the U.S. Marine Corps theme near the end of Memorial Day services at the Rose Hill Cemetery. As scores of American flags fluttered amid high winds, speakers paid tribute to Americans who perished in previous wars in the defense of the country--including 20 area veterans who died since last Memorial Day, whose names were read during the ceremony. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen served as this year's keynote speaker. McQueen tells KMA News he was honored to follow in the footsteps of past Memorial Day speakers.
"I've been coming up here for 20-plus years with the Elks Lodge for the flags," said McQueen. "We've had a lot of great keynote speakers over the years. To me, it was a great honor to follow some--Marlin Tillman, the past mayors. So, year, it was a great honor when the came and asked me."
McQueen says his main message was to stress the importance of honoring the nation's war dead on Memorial Day.
"We have to remember patriotism," said McQueen. "We have to remember why we have Memorial Day. It's not just another day off. Sure, it's time for relaxation, and so forth, but there's also times that we live in a country with freedoms that so many would just love to have, and it's because of the ones were honoring today. So, that was my message that I'd hope to portray, anyway."
In addition to the traditional laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by representatives of various service groups, and the firing of a three-volley salute from Shenandoah's American Legion Post #88 color guard, this year's ceremony features a special guest participant: Jeff Franzen, a 1972 Shenandoah High School graduate and former drum major, returned home to play "Taps." Franzen says the Memorial Day homecoming was special.
"I moved away from Shenandoah in 1985," said Franzen. "I get down here a lot, but I've never been back for a Memorial Day service. This all came together, and I'm just so honored and happy to be able to do this today."
Franzen, who retired after 40 years with the Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division, performs "Taps" at various military and law enforcement funerals as a member of the Waverly Veterans Color Guard. He says providing a live performance of "Taps" is an important element of those funerals.
"Most of these funerals are done with a recorded version of 'Taps,"' he said. "It's not bad, but it's just sad, because they just don't have enough trumpet players or bugle players in the military, even. Even the military groups that come out to play, or the full-time military will have a recorded version."
Franzen expressed one misgiving about the service.
"My only regret today is that the band director we had at the time--Dr. Robert Creighton--is not here to see this," said Franzen, "and, to know that one of his students is still playing a horn, and more importantly, still playing it for veterans, because Dr. Creighton was a Marine, and he was very proud of his heritage that way, too."
Memorial Day also carries special meeting to Franzen, whose father and grandfather both served in the military.