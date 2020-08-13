(Council Bluffs) -- Traffic in Council Bluffs was disrupted by a problem involving a windmill Thursday morning.
At approximately 11:45 a.m., Council Bluffs Police, Iowa Department of Transportation officers and Iowa Department of Transportation crews responded to Exit 49 of southbound Interstate 29 for a traffic problem closing the off ramp. Authorities say a semi pulling a large section of a wind mill had gotten off its route and had to exit at the South Expressway. The load was approximately 16 feet tall and 187 feet long. It was too large to go through the intersection and needed assistance to get turned around and back on its route.
The off ramp was closed for approximately an hour-and-a-half. The entire intersection of South Expressway and 30th Avenue was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while the semi turned around and returned to the interstate.
Council Bluffs Police would like to remind motorists to pay extra attention to large/oversized loads and their escort vehicles. Motorists should be be conscious of their lane positioning and give them a wide berth as they have limited mobility, and can only be on designated routes. In this particular case, the semi driver was forced into the wrong lane due to crowding by other motorists.