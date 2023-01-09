(Des Moines) -- The 90th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature officially gaveled into session Monday morning.
The new Iowa House of Representatives and Iowa Senate gaveled in at 10 a.m. to begin a flurry of activity throughout the week, starting Monday with the swearing-in of newly elected officials, the appointment of House Speaker and Senate President, and opening remarks from party leaders. On the House side, Republican Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley delivered his party's priorities and goals for the new session. Particularly, Windschitl is hopeful to continue avoiding the "politicking" that he says has taken over the federal level of government in Washington, D.C.
"Iowans are sick of it and I'm sick of it, I look at what's gone on out there for the past five to 10 years and I'm just baffled at how they can't get their ducks in a row to govern in a way that we've been able to do here in Iowa," he said. "Have we always agreed, no. But, we've also found a way to make probably 90% of the legislation that we debate in this body and that gets down to the Governor's desk bipartisan. Let us always strive to find ways to make that the reality instead of the exception as we work in this body -- the 90th General Assembly."
Additionally, Windschitl says gun reform is an item on the docket after voters in the November elections adopted an amendment to the state's constitution adding the right "to keep and bear arms," with 65% voting in support. The Harrison County Republican says voters have made their voice clear on "protecting freedoms."
"Iowans showed that they want their freedoms protected and they want them protected from government," said Windschitl. "What we call the Freedom Amendment, or the 2A Proposition one that was on the ballot, passed with overwhelming support -- it got more votes statewide than any of the statewide elected officials. What that tells me is that Iowans want their freedoms protected and they want those things enshrined in the state constitution so the government can't come and take their freedoms away."
Windschitl made his remarks following Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst. The Polk County Democrat says the legislature needs to keep the people's interests in mind rather than any special ones.
"This session, let's remember working Iowans who just want fair wages without constantly worrying about how to pay their bills and keep their families healthy, and let's remember families that want to live their lives without our interference no matter what the family looks like, who they love, or how they live," said Konfrst. "Let's remember that freedom includes the ability for people to make their own decisions about their own bodies. Let's remember that our foundation of strong public schools is what got most of us here today. It's those same public schools that will educate the majority of Iowans and build the next generation of leaders like us."
In November, Republicans secured supermajorities on both sides of the chamber and extended their House majority to a 64-36 balance. However, Konfrst says she still hopes to work in a bipartisan manner over the next session and highlighted the duty each legislature holds.
"They want us to work together to get things done from beginning to end, things they will see in their every day lives, and impacts that will make their lives better that they can notice right away," said Konfrst. "Each of us eats, sleeps, and breaths the work of the Iowa Legislature but every day Iowans don't. They trust us to do their work and not the work special interests or the extreme flanks of our parties."
The 90th General Assembly is scheduled for 110 days but could go longer as needed. In addition, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to deliver her "State of the State" Address Tuesday evening, outlining her priorities for the 2023 session.