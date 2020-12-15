SCIA Lighting Contest
(Shenandoah) — The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association has announced the winners of its Christmas Home Lighting and Business Window Decorating contests.

Entries were nominated on the Shop Shenandoah Facebook page and were voted on by likes, as well as drive-by viewing.

“Shenandoah has never looked brighter and more like Christmas than this year,” said Shelly Warner, SCIA Marketing Director. “Everyone throughout town did a beautiful job lighting their homes and businesses. I encourage everyone to take a drive or walk around town.”

In the business category, Design Originals was the winner and received $150 in chamber gift certificates to be donated to their chosen charity: People for Paws.

Secondhand Rose took second place and received $75 in SCIA gift certificates donated to People for Paws.

The winner of the home lighting category was Matt and Kelsey Potratz of 708 West Street. They will receive $150 in chamber gift certificates.

Second place went to Dustin and Chelsea Taylor of 601 9th Avenue and they received $100 in chamber gift certificates.

Third place in the contest was a tie and was broken through Facebook, giving Trevor and Breanna Christensen of 1408 S. Moreland Place $75 in gift certificates.

Denise Racine of 110 West Pioneer Avenue finished in fourth place and received $50 in gift certificates.

Winners can pick up their prizes at the SCIA office at 619 West Sheridan Avenue.

