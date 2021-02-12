(Percival) -- A Virginia man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Fremont County.
Carlton Childress of Gretna, Virginia won the sixth top prize in the “Xtreme Winnings” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 2495 210th Avenue in Percival, and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Xtreme Winnings is $10 scratch game that features 12 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.86. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.