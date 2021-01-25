(Undated) -- The week is off to a snowy start in KMAland.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. Tuesday for most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Most of KMAland is expected to receive the heaviest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist Megan Mulford is keeping an eye on the storm at Weatherology. Mulford says today's storm will cause travel problems.
"I know people still have to work, and stuff," said Mulford, "but, if there's a way to stay home today, definitely do that. It's going to get nasty out there, just with all of the snow moving in. We have a low pressure system, and we are north to northwest of the low. We're pretty much the bull's-eye for that snowfall amount. It's going to be eastern, southeastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa--KMAland. Some places could see anywhere from 12, 14 even 15 inches of snow before this is all done with."
Mulford says the snow is expected to fall at a fast and furious rate.
"Especially as that snow moves into the area through the day," she said, "as this whole system moves through the east, I know some areas across Iowa, Nebraska, northeastern Kansas could see 1-to-2 inches of snow per hour."
Many schools in KMAland either closed buildings, or switched to remote learning for the day. Numerous public buildings and businesses are closed. You can check the cancellation page at kmaland.com for further updates.