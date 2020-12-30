(KMAland) -- The first major blast of winter kept the Iowa State Patrol busy around the state helping out motorists.
Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol says troopers covered 91 total crashes -- including seven involving injuries -- and performed 372 motorists assists. Trooper Ryan DeVault is Public Resource Officer for the State Patrol's District 3 office in Council Bluffs, which covers nine southwest Iowa counties. He says this corner of the state was not spared from its share of troubles on the road.
"Here in southwest Iowa -- the District 3 office out of Council Bluffs -- we showed 38 motorist assists, which can be anything from somebody that's broke down or somebody that has slid into the ditch and has no damage to their vehicle," said DeVault. "We did have 17 personal property damage accidents that we covered and one very minor personal injury accident."
Snowfall totals in southwest Iowa varied from three-to-nine inches, with heavier totals in eastern Iowa. With the first major test of winter driving skills out of the way, DeVault says it's a good time to check your vehicle to make sure it's ready for the rest of the season.
"Definitely make sure you have good tires on your vehicle," said DeVault. "If you've been letting those go and putting those off, tire tread depth is a big thing to keep your vehicle going the direction it needs to go and having good traction on the roadways."
He says it's also a good idea to make sure you top off your washer fluid as crews combat ice on roadways following the storm.
"Especially on days like today where the DOT is hard at it putting salt and sand down and clearing those roads, they tend to become sloppy," said DeVault. "You want to keep your windshield clear of any obstructions, so make sure your washer fluid levels are topped off."
The State Patrol also recommends keeping your gas tank at least half full during the winter in case you become stranded. One thing that wasn't present with the first winter storm of the year was an arctic blast of cold temperatures. DeVault says now is the time to make sure your car battery is up to the task.
"We haven't seen extreme bitter cold temperatures yet this winter for the most part," said DeVault. "But once those do hit or even just your average winter, you'll find out in a hurry whether or not your battery is performing at its top level. The worst thing you want to do is be stranded stuck in a parking lot somewhere because your battery isn't living up to what it should."
Other safety tips from the State Patrol include keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times, as well as bringing plenty of warm clothes with you on trips. DeVault reminds motorists to avoid travel during winter events when advised.