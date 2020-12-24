(Valley) -- By all accounts, Wednesday's winter storm came in as advertised in northern portions of KMAland.
Winter storm warnings, weather advisories and wind advisories were issued for most of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska due to a strong arctic cold front coming from the north. Becky Kern is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Kern tells KMA News the storm system entered the region with a vengeance.
"Anytime that you get falling snow with those strong winds," said Kern, "visibilities get reduced really quickly--even if you have minor amounts of snow. And so, as the storm system got closer and closer, it looked like we were going to have a little bit more snow that we originally planned on. But, the one thing that was very clear early on was that we were going to have those strong, gusty winds."
Wind gusts reported by the weather service included 68 mph in the Auburn-Nebraska City area, 53 mph in Avoca, 49 mph at the Nebraska City Airport and Sidney, and 48 mph in Underwood. Early reports indicate the storm wasn't a great snow generator--at least in southern portions of KMAland. But, Kern says the high winds coupled with the possibility of a "flash freeze" on the roads, prompted the weather service to issue the winter storm warnings.
"That was kind of a primary issue," she said, "especially with high-profile vehicles on the east-west route on I-80, thinking that it was going to be very slick, with reduced visibility, we went ahead and kind of pulled the trigger with the winter storm warning for a big part of the area. Even though snowfall totals weren't all that high, the visibility restrictions were pretty low for quite a while."
Wednesday's winter blast left cold temperatures in its wake Thursday. But, Christmas Day weather is calling for sunny skies, with warmer temperatures in the upper 30s. Weather service officials are keeping an eye on a weather system currently in Siberia that could bring heavy moisture into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Kern advises monitoring future forecasts for the latest developments.