(Rock Port) -- Most KMAland school children were either learning at home, or enjoying an old-fashioned snow day Monday because of the winter storm.
Many area districts called off classes for Monday the night before, or waited until the morning to pull the plug. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles was among those patrolling the roads early Monday morning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sickles says his district declared a snow day as a preventative measure.
"When I drove the roads at around 4:30, nothing was down yet," said Sickles. "Looking ahead at the radar, it looked like it was just going to set in all day. Perhaps it wasn't the worry of getting them to school this (Monday) morning. It was more the worry of getting them home after we got 'em here."
Like other districts, Sickles says Rock Port follows a standard procedure when it comes to weather cancellations.
"It would make life a lot easier if it would start around 7 or 8 p.m. every night, if it's going to do this," he said, "and get it out of the system so that we could decide early. But, usually, it involves getting up early, and driving our country roads just to see what kind of obstacles we may run into, then deciding from there."
While some districts conducted classes virtually Monday--using remote learning technology implemented during COVID-19--Sickles says it's an option Rock Port may utilize in the future.
"Obviously, we want to educate them in the building," said Sickles, "and, I do think there's some value to having a snow day now and then for our kids. But, yeah, we've got plans in place that if this trend continues a little bit here the next few weeks, we'll have some activities that students can do at home, and teachers can remote in for those, as well."
Monday was only the second snow day this school year for Rock Port, Fortunately, the superintendent says his district has a built-in cushion for classroom hours to absorb some snow days.
"Everybody in Missouri's a little different," he said. "We go 1,096 (hours) to begin with, and you only have to go 1,044, which gives us 52 hours of cushion. So, there would be about eight days that we could miss before we would consider making it up. Like I said, we don't want to lose that much education, ever. After a few days of snow, it used to be that we would make some of those up. But now, with the virtual option, that may be the route we go, as well."
You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.