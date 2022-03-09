(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is still expected to get a taste of a major winter storm system moving through the Midwest.
National Weather Service officials issued a winter weather advisory from 6 this (Wednesday) evening until 6 p.m. Thursday for southwest and south central Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. Parts of northwest Missouri are under a similar advisory from 9 Wednesday evening until 6 a.m. Friday. Areas further south are under a winter storm warning from 6 this (Wednesday) evening until 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of southeast Nebraska, and from 9 this (Wednesday) evening to 6 a.m. Friday for parts of northwest Missouri. Kara Foster is a forecaster with Weatherology. Foster tells KMA News current projections place the heavier snow amounts further south than originally expected.
"We're just going to hit the very north portion of this," said Foster. "So, accumulation-wise, we're not quite sure how much we are getting. At most, we are getting about 3 inches possible tonight (Wednesday) into Thursday, but that's really on the heavier side of it. It really will stay further south throughout Kansas and Missouri.
Foster says the storm will leave cooler temperatures in its wake. High temperatures are expected in the upper 20's on Friday, and the lower 30s on Saturday. But, a warning trend is in the forecast, with temperatures reaching the mid 50's Sunday and Monday, and mid 60's Tuesday.