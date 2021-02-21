A winter storm warning is in effect for the counties of: Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair. Including the cities of Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, and Fontanelle
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Parts of central and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be
difficult at times due to heavy snow rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.