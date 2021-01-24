(KMAland) -- A large round of winter weather is expected throughout KMAland.
A major winter storm is expected throughout KMAland on Monday. This includes the counties of:
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster- Cass- and Otoe.
Including the cities of:
Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln,
Plattsmouth, and Nebraska City.
The winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Monday to 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest amounts are currently forecast south of a line from Seward and Lincoln to Nebraska City and Red Oak.
Travel will likely be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute. The precipitation could start as a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle early Monday morning. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.