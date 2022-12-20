(Valley) -- National Weather Service officials remain confident of a major winter weather event in KMAland.
Here's a summary of the warnings and watches in effect:
---The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
---A winter storm warning is also in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday for portions of southwest and south central Iowa, including Union, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
---Another winter storm warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday for another portions of southwest Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Adair, Adams and Cass counties.
---The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
---In addition wind chill warnings remain in effect for those same areas.
Weather service officials say the storm is bringing what they call "rare air," with wind chills between minus 30-to-50 degrees--the coldest since 2021 and 2016. Additional, Thursday's high temperatures are expected to be the coldest highs since 1996. While anywhere from 3-to-5 inches of snow is expected in most of southwest Iowa--with larger or smaller amounts elsewhere--National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman says high winds will create enough blowing snow to wreak havoc across the region.
"That five inches of snowfall, combined with those winds would lead to a very dangerous situation," said Fajman. "But, you know, in a situation like that, say we even cut the snowfall forecast in half, with 2 1/2 inches of snow, two inches of snow with very high winds could still lead to very dangerous traveling conditions."
In fact, deplorable traveling conditions are expected the next few days.
"Thursday is going to be the most dangerous day to be traveling," said Fajman. "We could have still some active snowfall Thursday morning, but the winds--combined with any snow on the ground--is really going to reduce visibilities. We're expecting about a quarter mile or worse, which is just really dangerous conditions to be driving in."
Bitter cold temperatures are expected through Christmas Day. Weather service officials urge residents to monitor the latest forecasts and road condition reports.