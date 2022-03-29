(Glenwood) -- The lone contested race in Mills County for the supervisor's spot is set.
Sandi Winton returned her nomination papers earlier this month to challenge incumbent Richard Crouch for the supervisor's Republican nomination in the June primaries. Winton has lived in Mills County for 18 years after relocating to the area with her husband Tony, who is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. Winton has served as vice-chair of the county's board of adjustment, as a member of the county's compensation board, and currently serves as the Chair of the Mills County Republican Party. Before Iowa, Winton also served as the marketing director for the 509 Services Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Missouri. Winton also ran for a vacant Supervisor's spot in 2020 and says she is ready to bring her leadership skills into a more prominent community service role.
"Someone who doesn't take no for an answer, and when I'm presented with a problem or challenge from someone in the community, I like to go out and find the answers," Winton said. "I don't like to hear 'no,' I like to hear 'okay. that might be an obstacle, but let's find a way around it, and let's find a way to fix the problem."
Winton says one of her main priorities is utilizing the several grant opportunities that have become available to pursue more significant projects.
"That's one way to get things that we need and want in our community without having to raise taxes on our taxpayers, you know our property taxes are already plenty," Winton said. "So we need to go after grants that are available."
Wind farms have also become a topic of debate and have more or less taken center stage in several KMAland races. While saying there is the opportunity for additional property tax income for the county, Winton says she is unsure if it is a "fair trade-off" for the potential consequences. Still, ultimately the people's voice is what matters most.
"I'm not sure that's a good trade off, because once they come in they are here, and we would have to always look at them as we drive along the roads of Mills County, so I personally do not like them," Winton said. "But what matters is what the people of Mills County want, and I think that the people of Mills County need to speak."
However, Winton says she is also concerned with a number of infrastructure needs, including finding ways to support the county's more rural areas while also bringing more jobs to the county.
"I would love to support family farms and small businesses, you know I love economic development," Winton said. "I want to bring manufacturing and jobs to our community to help reduce our property taxes, but it also keeps people here, it gives them jobs right here."
Additionally, Winton says the county needs to continue seeing through the construction and certification of levees as flood recovery efforts from the floods of 2019 continue in Mills County.