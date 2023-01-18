(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours.
The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.
Weatherology Meteorologist Kara Foster tells KMA News to expect a variety of wintry inclement weather from this afternoon through early Thursday morning.
"During this time, we are expecting basically anywhere from rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet--kind of everything in between," said Foster. "It will also be pretty breezy out there, and we will have some accumulation with this storm."
Because of the storm, Shenandoah officials are reminding residents that a snow emergency in both Shenandoah and Essex kicks in after 2 inches of snow has fallen, and will stay in effect until the snow has ceased to fall and the street has been cleared from curb to curb. There is no parking on all snow emergency routes, and alternative parking is in effect for all other streets. And, the odd-even parking rule is also mandated. Likewise, Clarinda officials are reminding residents of its snow ordinance, which prohibits vehicle parking on city streets with two inches or more.