(KMAland) -- Residents in KMAland are gearing up for a blast of winter weather Friday and Saturday.
Following warm temperatures Thursday, forecasts indicate a mixed bag of precipitation is possible through the day Friday, with some snow accumulation Friday night and Saturday. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says the type of precipitation with vary during the day Friday.
"Overall, it looks like with the track we will start to see a wintry mix mostly starting Friday morning -- probably around 6 or 7 o'clock as of right now," said Mulford. "Otherwise, we'll continue with that at least through the midday, then we'll start to see some rain showers, maybe mixed in with snow. As we head into the afternoon, we're not expecting any sort of accumulation, nor ice accumulation. We'll see temperatures around 38."
As temperatures fall Friday night, Mulford says snow will begin to stick. Right now, projections call for between two-and-four inches in KMAland.
"The models have updated to put more of a snow chance across our area, basically along eastern/southeastern Nebraska through KMAland and all the way over into eastern Iowa," said Mulford.
Following the snow, temperatures are forecast to return to more a typical range for this time of year, with highs in the mid-30s and low in the mid-to-upper teens.