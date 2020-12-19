(Essex) -- A Wisconsin man is in custody on multiple charges.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Nebraska Avenue in Essex Iowa for a male who broke into a house and then fled on foot. Officers were then able to locate a male in the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue who matched the description given.
After a brief foot pursuit Officers arrested 23-year-old Cody Gregory Tschida of Prescott Wisconsin for Burglary 3rd degree, Serious Assault, and Public Intoxication. Tschida was unable to post the $6,300 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.