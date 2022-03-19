(KMAland) -- As the spring planting season approaches, all farmers are focused on the weather outlook, and it’s a tale of two stories for Wisconsin, according to Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien.
“If you took the snowmobile up north this year you were happy. But if you stay down here in the southern part of the state, there are some places that had up to 15 to 20 inches in deficit compared to average on snow. That's got a lot of people thinking if that snow’s not there, what's going to melt in and kind of recharge the soil? So, there's concern about the drought that kind of moved out of Iowa into southern Wisconsin being something that might stick around into the early part of the spring.”
Severe weather is a concern, and not just for Wisconsin. Snodgrass cites the December 15th weather event.
“That December 15th event, it went from Colorado to Wisconsin and nine hours, that's how fast it was moving, almost 700 reports of severe weather from that one event. What it exposed though, was what was behind it, which was all the dust being pulled out of the plains where the drought areas. But, you think about what this upcoming spring means in terms of severe weather, we've already had an outbreak in March in Iowa, we've already seen the recovery after some brutally cold air in Wisconsin, it's already started to warm back up, and with each pulse of warmer air we start to increase the risk of severe weather. So, if we're already getting this going now, remember this is just the very beginning of our severe weather season, it reaches a peak at the end of May, and it's going to continue through July.”
Gearing up for the growing season, Snodgrass says La Nina increases chances of drought expansion.
“Right now, we're still dealing with a La Nina, and it's fading way slower than I thought it was going to fade. I thought we'd be done talking about it by May or early June, and the latest data suggests that it's there and it's still kind of kicking and screaming its way out. So, what does that do? Historically, that does increase the risk of drought expansion between the central plains and the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Is it a slam dunk forecast? No, it's not, because a lot of different factors can come in and change that around. But it's one of those years where if we take our normal risk we've added about ten percent to it on the risk of developing here.”
Snodgrass adds he’s very concerned about the drought in the west.
“California, Southern Oregon, parts of Nevada, they've now had their dry start to any year going back to 1893. Reservoirs are less than 50 percent of full pool and the snowpack in the mountains is down between 50 and 60 percent. So, they're about to end their wet season anyway, it stops at the end of April and they go all the way to October without much precipitation, If any at all, because they have a Mediterranean climate. They're just going into this already hurting and that's going to mean that water allotments out of the reservoirs are probably going to be very tightly controlled this year. I'm very concerned about what's going on California right now.”