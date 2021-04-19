(KMAland) -- There's still time to file your income taxes this year and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you do so without falling victim to a scam.
The federal income tax filing deadline was pushed back to May 17th this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the filing date for state income taxes in Iowa has been moved to June 1st. Jim Hegarty is President and CEO of BBB in Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and SW Iowa. He encourages people to file their taxes as early as possible to avoid a popular identity theft scam.
"We do see a lot of identity theft involved in having people's taxes filed by someone else using their identity," said Hegarty. "They go to file their taxes and they find out that somebody else has already filed a return using their information."
Hegarty also warns of offers to receive a cash advance on your anticipated tax refund. He says there are many legitimate options to get your tax refund quicker, but he cautions to make sure you are using a legitimate company with a legitimate offer.
"There are a lot of offers out there where you can get your tax return up front, but there's fees involved and sometimes there's interest involved," said Hegarty. "We just want to be sure that people are really taking a look at the fine print, make sure that they understand the terms of the deal and, most importantly, make sure that you're dealing with a reputable, well-established tax preparer."
The COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts have led to an onslaught of consumer scams, according to Hegarty. He says one common scam surfacing now involves offering a cash reward for answering a survey about your COVID-19 vaccination.
"That link may contain malware that will infect your computer or allow the perpetrators of this scheme access to sensitive information," said Hegarty. "They may tell you that in order to send you the money for participating in the survive and the package that you're going to get that you have to pay some prepaid shipping fees, so they're going to need your credit card information. So, it's never-ending."
With any sort of offer, Hegarty says you can check with the BBB to see if it's from a reputable company. He also says applying some common sense is a good place to start.
"Subject it to the smell test," said Hegarty. "Does it really feel right in your gut? We really want people to be super sensitive about anything related to COVID and anything related to opportunities to get your tax return immediately. If you're getting links or if you're getting text messages, don't respond to those."
For more information on tax or COVID-19 related scams, visit BBB.org. Hegarty was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM program.