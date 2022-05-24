(Lenox) -- A USDA education and outreach program that's impacted women in agriculture across Iowa is coming to Taylor County.
Women, Land, and Legacy of Southern Iowa is hosting two listening sessions in Lenox in early June. The discussions serve as an opportunity for the chapter to shape their programs and events to better assist women landowners and farmers in the area. Melanie Rice is the Planning Committee Member of the WLL of Southern Iowa. On the KMA "Morning Show," Rice says sessions like the upcoming ones in Lenox advance their goal of educating and empowering women whether they own land now or hope to in the future.
"I want to be able to empower women from 16 to 80," said Rice. "I just want everybody to have that education and understanding for what they can do with their land when it's their turn to make those decisions."
Women, Land, and Legacy operates around Iowa through local partnerships like the one in Southern Iowa. Participants work with WLL and government agencies, non-profits, and other groups to provide women the resources necessary to enact change in their communities. Being locally lead allows for groups to focus on matters that most pertain to them.
Rice mentions that her own time around real estate has shown her the difficulties women with little guidance face when they become landowners. These experiences along with some additional conversations eventually led her to be a part of WLL of Southern Iowa -- which serves Taylor, Union, Adams, and Ringgold counties. Rice says that joining the four counties was an obvious choice, and that they've already seen a growing interest in the group.
"Agriculture -- obviously -- is a huge part of everything we do in these counties," said Rice. "And we have so many shared services, it just made a really natural fit to have these four counties puzzled together. Just the response we've had overall from the women in the counties has really made us as a planning committee feel that we're doing the right thing."
Rice also says in the time she's lived in the area, she's seen a shift in women's attitudes towards land operations.
"I just moved here 8 or 9 years ago, and what I love is I've really seen this progression of women being more engaged," said Rice. "They may work at the local bank, but in the evening they're more engaged on the marketing side. Or, maybe they left a town job to come back and help side by side every single day."
The listening sessions in Lenox will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The first session will begin at 2 p.m., with the second starting at 6 p.m.. All women are invited to attend to both learn and share their needs for land education. To find out more information, visit the Women, Land, and Legacy of Southern Iowa Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Planning Committee Member Melanie Rice below.