(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions.
Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
"Both the soil moisture standpoint as well as our current fuels so corn stubble, bean stubble, obviously the CRP grass, road ditches, everything is very, very dry and very, very flammable right now," said Wohlers. "Even our woodland edges and everything like that are not going to hold a fire at this point now that we've got a hard frost. All the leaves are dropping, everything is fully cured and getting drier essentially by the day."
On top of avoiding burning brush piles, Wohlers advises farmers to disk a 40-to-80-foot perimeter around each of their fields to hopefully limit the spread of a potential fire.
"When you disk, you turn over a lot of minerals and soil and you turn over the corn stalks or stubble, so it's buried," Wohlers explained. "The more bare dirt we can get, that can act as a natural fire break to help our volunteer fire departments, professional firefighters, conservation agencies, law enforcement -- it's going to help everybody in the event of a fire."
Wohlers says establishing the perimeters now will also assist in the typical "wildfire season" in the upcoming spring.
While acknowledging farmers are already in their busiest time of the year, Wohlers strongly urges to take a few extra precautions during and after any field work.
"If you have a leaf blower, I would say every night, blow your combine off to keep things clean and check your bearings regularly," Wohlers advised. "Maybe check them in the morning, check them at noon when you stop for lunch, check them in the evening, and if you do have a bearing starting to heat up, make sure to address that. Make sure everything is good and greased and lubricated so it keeps that temperature down on all your apparatus."
Wohlers also recommends taking any suppression tool or water apparatus to the field. He also says the burn bans popping up in the region are yet another tool to help prevent unnecessary starts for a large fire.
"You know this time of year people like to burn leaves, their flower beds, or their tree debris they've gathered up all summer," said Wohlers. "What I would say is 'hold off' -- it's not worth the risk right now."
If you have brush or debris piles you wish to burn, Wohlers recommends waiting until winter and when snow is on the ground. In addition, he urges residents that if they see smoke, to contact their local law enforcement agency to ensure authorities are aware of the location of any possible fire outbreaks.