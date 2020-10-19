(Terre Haute, Ind.) -- A Kansas woman convicted of a northwest Missouri murder is set to face execution in early December.
Attorney General Bill Barr announced last week that Lisa Montgomery will be put to death December 8th at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montgomery was convicted of kidnapping in 2007 in a 2004 incident in which she killed Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore, cut open her body and kidnapped her unborn baby.
Authorities say Montgomery drove from Melvern, Kansas to Stinnett's home in Skidmore to purchase a puppy, but then attacked and strangled Stinnett -- who was eight months pregnant. Montgomery then strangled and killed Stinnett in the ensuing struggle.
Montgomery is the only woman on death row in the federal prison system.