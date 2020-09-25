(Oregon) -- A Fremont, Nebraska woman was sent to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in Holt County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2013 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 53-year-old Eric Lueders of Fremont was southbound on Interstate 29 8 miles east of Oregon. Authorities say a passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly Lueders, fell off the cycle's left side, and came to rest in the southbound lane of I-29. The accident happened at around 10 a.m.
Kimberly Lueders was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulence to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.