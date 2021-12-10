(Shenandoah) — An Illinois woman faces multiple charges after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Shenandoah and Essex Friday.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to Great Western Bank around noon for a female attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Officers say the suspect fled in her vehicle, striking a Shenandoah Police vehicle.
The vehicle went east on West Thomas Avenue and north on Center Street before continuing onto Highway 48, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour. Page County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed spike strips in Essex, disabling a tire. A short time later, the vehicle was disable by a Shenandoah Police vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 48.
Officers arrested the driver — 52-year-old Christine Farese Agostinelli — of Aurora, Illinois. She is charged with fifth-degree theft, reckless driving, first-degree robbery, identity theft, forgery, second-degree theft, assault on a peace officer, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, assault while participating in a felony and felony eluding. She was also cited for multiple traffic violations.
Agostinelli is being held in the Page County Jail on $65,600 bond. Deputies from the Page and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the apprehension.