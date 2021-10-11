(Council Bluffs)-- The Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa recently awarded over $57,000 in grants to non-profits and is slated to host the inaugural Impact for Women Summit at the end of October.
The Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa is an initiative of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Donna Dostal, the president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, joined the KMA Morning Show last week to discuss the disbursement of grants and the summit.
"One of the four focus areas for the women's fund is access to quality affordable child care. We've granted a couple of times to organizations that are not only helping to build the child care facilities in southwest Iowa but also build that entrepreneurial spirit around that, and we did that again this year in this granting cycle," Dostal continued.
"One area that we didn't get a bunch of requests in until now is aging in place. So, we were excited by that. That's one of the four focus areas. The other two are education for women of all ages. Particularly in that K-12 area, stem, science, technology, engineering, and math. After the K-12, financial acumen, leadership, things that can help raise women out of poverty. The final area of focus for our women's fund is women's health, safety, and well-being."
The inaugural Impact for Women Summit is set for October 28th at 5 PM inside the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Council Bluffs. The headline speaker for the event is Elizabeth Smart.
"We're so fortunate, Dostal said. "I have to honestly say, for the impact summit, we've had to reschedule a couple of times because of COVID, but Elizabeth has been with us every step of the way. She's a tremendous advocate for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, and that's exactly what happened to her.
"Such violence (took place) against her as a young woman, and for her to be able to tell this story to our local community and be in support of the work that is happening through the women's fund in southwest Iowa, we could not be more excited."
People looking to attend the event will have two options for purchasing their tickets.
"It's a live event that's being simulcast. It's a hybrid. So, you can attend regardless of where you are," Dostal said. "Tickets are $30, and that is at our website ourpccf.org. There are two options. You can get the ticket for just attending the event, and you'll have the ability to even watch it later, and the other option is to get a book, Elizabeth Smart's book. We'll make sure that gets to you in time for the event."
For more information, visit ourpccf.org. You can hear the full interview with Dostal below.