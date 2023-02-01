(Des Moines) -- State Representative Devon Wood says there's more than one reason why she supported the controversial bill funneling public dollars into private schools.
Both the Iowa House and Senate recently approved a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds establishing Education Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 per student, allowing parents to send their kids to private institutions. Wood joined State Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen as lawmakers supporting the bill. In an interview on KMA News earlier this week, the New Market Republican says she voted for the measure mainly because of two amendments. One extended operational sharing incentives for K-12 schools another 10 years. Wood says the extension allows local districts to continue sharing superintendents and other positions.
"Those dollars are monies they can use to pay part of a person's employment," said Wood. "So, for example, sharing a superintendent among buildings is coming for two different districts, or they can use it for school resource officers--things like that."
Wood says sharing superintendents allows districts to cover teacher salaries.
"For example, in the superintendent's salary, they may be able to pay what they would pay a first-year teacher, and another building pay what they would pay a first-year teacher to make up that amount," she said, "which is absolutely vital to making sure they can keep two buildings open at once, and it keeps our buildings open longer."
Another amendment attached to the bill allows districts to use so-called categorical funding for administrators' or teachers' salaries, or meet other needs.
"They have x-amount of dollars that does not get used in those funds every year," said Wood. "When the new funds come for the next year for that same program, it continues to let a small percentage sit for some schools--not all. And really, what we're doing is just making sure those dollars aren't wasted."
Wood adds school districts should not be concerned about cutting other programs dependent on categorical funding to cover other budget needs. State Representatives Tom Moore, David Sieck, Brent Siegrist and Josh Turek were among those voting against the bill in the Iowa House. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: