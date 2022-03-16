(Undated) -- Two contestants have stepped forward to run for a vacant seat in the Iowa House.
On Wednesday, Devon Wood announced her candidacy for the House's new 17th district seat, which includes the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. A 2013 Shenandoah High School graduate, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, and clerked in the Iowa House. Currently living in New Market, Wood also serves as a board member on the Iowa Nursing Home Administrators Board.
Wood faces Paul Dykstra of Kellerton in the June Republican Primary. Dykstra is a former member of the Ringgold County Board of Supervisors. The two candidates are seeking to fill the void left by State Representative Cecil Dolecheck's retirement at the end of the current legislative session.
Candidates for the Iowa Legislature plus state and federal positions have until Friday to file nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.