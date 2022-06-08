(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year.
Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
"I'm just so honored," said Wood. "I'm so honored by all the folks I've known for such a long time, and the new friends I've met along the way that came out and showed their support for me tonight."
Wood attributes her win to toiling on the campaign trail.
"It comes down to the folks that you meet, and the connections that you're making," said Wood. "He (Dykstra) worked hard. He was out and about--and so was I--knocking on doors, meet and greets, phone calls--the works. You can't put one above the other. And, of course, the team of folks you have behind you. You can't be everywhere at once. And, a lot of times, the folks supporting in every different county are helping you be everywhere at once. So, I think that's a difference maker."
With no Democratic nominee to face in the November general elections, and with several months remaining before the new legislature convenes next January, Wood says she plans to continue meeting people in the new district.
"You can never talk to enough people in your district," said Wood, "because they have elected me to go represent them, and I plan to do just that, and start at the ground level and hearing what their concerns, and what the issues important to them are."
Wood fills the Iowa House seat previously occupied by State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who retired at the end of this year's session after 26 years in the legislature.