(Des Moines) -- State lawmakers continue to hear from local officials regarding a proposed change in Iowa's tax structure.
State Representative Devon Wood was among the southwest Iowa legislators meeting with county officials from across KMAland in Lenox late last week regarding a proposal to eliminate the local option sales and service tax, or LOSST. Contained in Senate Study Bill 1125, the bill would also raise retail sales and use taxes to 7%, and distribute a portion of the tax revenues to local governments. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Wood says the bill currently is without a companion piece in the Iowa House.
"Representative (Tom) Moore had not seen any language to match that in the House," said Wood. "That being said, hearing from our county supervisors, they just want to make sure that they're able to plan their budgets accordingly. And, not knowing what's possibly in their hands, if you will, or their accounts coming in from revenue could put them in a pickle. Seeing how those funds would be utilized at the local and state level is a conversation I want to have."
The New Market Republican believes local officials are good stewards of tax dollars.
"We have those elected officials in our local areas for a reason," she said. "They're making good decisions with their taxpayer money, as well."
Passing in the Iowa Senate's Ways and Means subcommittee, the bill follows a measure approved in the Iowa House and Senate and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds adjusting property tax rollback figures to address an error made in the 2021 fiscal year. Though the move saved Iowans millions of dollars in property taxes, it also forced county and city governments to adjust their fiscal 2023 budget numbers to meet the loss in state revenues. Despite this, Wood believes her relationships with local officials are good.
"I have been so fortunate to be working with the folks that I do from the city and county level," said Wood. "Our supervisor boards, our county courthouse officials, our local town mayors and economic development directors, all of our folks, city managers, etc. When we have had something come up that really involves their territory, they have been so helpful in answering my questions of how would this affect them, and how would affect our taxpayers in general as far as the services you offer with the dollars you bring in from the local tax base."
Wood and other lawmakers are gearing up for the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session's first funnel deadline on Friday--when bills must pass out of committee in order to be considered the rest of the session. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: