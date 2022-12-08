(New Market) -- Reality is sinking in for one of KMAland's newest lawmakers.
The Iowa Legislature's 2023 session begins next month. And, one of the new faces entering the Statehouse is Devon Wood. The New Market Republican was elected to the Iowa House's 17th District seat in last month's general elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wood says she's still catching her breath over her victory.
"We just had orientation on Monday and Tuesday for new members, as well as some caucus meetings with some different parties," said Wood. "We were allowed to go into the chamber, and see our name plates for the first time, see our names on the voting board. Even after certain parts of it have sunk in, already, there's still moments now that are making me sit there, and think, 'wow, this is such an amazing opportunity. I'm just very honored to be a part of it.'"
As part of the two-day orientation session, Wood and other incoming lawmakers met some of the legislature's nonpartisan and non-elected staff members.
"For example, these include staff like the Legislative Services Agency--the folks that help you draft bills, prepare presentations on things like the budget," she said, "and not the part of the budget we're voting on, but more specifically, how much revenue is coming in from these sources, and where that's currently going--examples like that--as well as getting to meet the other staff."
Ironically, one of Wood's fellow freshman lawmakers is former Congressman David Young. The Van Meter Republican was elected to the Iowa House's 28th District in the November elections. Wood, who campaigned for Young in the past, says she's glad he's returning to public service.
"I think he's absolutely where he belongs," said Wood, "He's already shown a lot of leadership, bringing some of the things he learned in D.C. that works and doesn't work, and trying to pass some of that knowledge along to incoming freshman."
In her first term, Wood will serve as vice chair of the Iowa House Human Services Committee, and as a member of the House appropriations, transportation, economic growth and technology, and the transportation budget subcommittee. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line' page.