(Des Moines) -- State Representative Devon Wood says she stood on the side of landowners regarding eminent domain regulations for carbon pipeline projects.
Wood was among the southwest Iowa lawmakers supporting a bill recently passing the Iowa House setting enhanced protections for landowners over carbon sequestration projects, including a 90% threshold for land acquisition before eminent domain is used to acquire other necessary property for CO2 pipelines, such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Wood described her vote as "pro property rights," rather than "anti-pipeline."
"One of the things that has always been a priority of mine is my agriculture background," said Wood. "At the heart of this issue was property rights. Plain and simple, I supported the folks--a lot of the landowners being farm families just like mine who wanted to see some protections put in place, and some thresholds put in place before eminent domain can be used."
Wood says the issue demonstrates the need for a review of the state's current eminent domain laws in future legislative sessions.
"We currently do have an eminent domain system," she said, "but that system hasn't been addressed for many, many years. I think there's a broader conversation to be had about possibly taking a lot at those standards the way they currently are, and evaluating whether those are the most current standards we could have."
The New Market Republican says most of the feedback received prior to the vote came from individuals in favor of stricture regulations on carbon capture projects. However, she also heard from the bill's opponents claiming regulations blocking pipelines would negatively impact Iowa's ethanol industry and the state's corn farmers.
"This wasn't a ban on the pipeline," said Wood. "Those companies are still able to negotiate with those landowners to reach that 90% voluntary easement number, so that they can still go on with their project. And, keep in mind, there is actually a company in Iowa that has already said they can do the entire project without any eminent domain use."
It's unknown whether the Iowa Senate will take action on similar legislation before the end of the 2023 session. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: