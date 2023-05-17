(New Market) -- State Representative Devon Wood is among lawmakers catching their collective breaths following the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.
It was the first year at the Statehouse for Wood as a legislator, having been elected last November to fill the seat held by State Representative Cecil Dolecheck for a more than a quarter of a century. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Wood says being a lawmaker was a different experience than her time as a legislative page. And, there were some new experiences for the New Market Republican.
"There's no way to explain sitting in the speaker's chair," said Wood, "getting to gavel us in for the first time--which they let other members do--to get some of those experiences, or running your first subcommittee (meeting), running your first bill on the floor. Those things are a much different experience from the side."
Of all the issues tackled in the '23 general assembly, Wood says she's most proud of the focus on rural concerns.
"The work we did on things like economic growth," she said, "ensuring some consideration for our small communities with things like grants, and access to programs, all the way to our rural health care--serving on HHS (committee), there were so many bills with a rural focus that would help our state's workforce."
Wood is also pleased with the consensus reached between House and Senate lawmakers on a property tax reform package in the closing days of the session.
"Honestly, I think we did a great job of coming to that agreement," said Wood. "There are a lot of pieces in the House bill that I still preferred. But, I was happy that we were able to come to a compromise here, and do something that was truly going to help be the first step in what needs to be a broader conversation about truly tackling the property tax issues."
Among other provisions, the bill provides an additional $6,500 homestead property tax exemption for Iowans 65 and older, and more than doubles a property tax exemption for veterans by increasing it to $4,000 in taxable value. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: