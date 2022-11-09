(Des Moines) -- A Shenandoah High School graduate cruised to her first term in the Iowa House of Representatives while a statehouse veteran was elected to his second straight term.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday's general elections, Republican candidate Devon Wood defeated Democratic candidate Pat Shipley in the Iowa House's 17th District, securing 8,155 or 71.4% of the vote compared to Shipley's 3,261 or 28.5%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans and chair of the Simpson College Republicans. She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa. Wood will fill the seat vacated by longtime Republican State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who decided not to for re-election. Wood tells KMA News she is honored to serve Iowans at the statehouse.
"It's definitely been a great election cycle and I'm so honored by the support that I've had tonight and throughout this campaign," said Wood. "It's been a whole lot of fun and I'm just honored for the opportunity."
Wood attributed the victory to the work her campaign and supporters have put in leading up to the election. While it will still be a couple of months before her first legislative session next year, Wood says she has a few items at the top of her to-do list.
"I'm very interested to work on some ag legislation -- my family and I grew up on a farm so ag is a passion of mine," she said. "I'm looking forward to working on things like rural broadband and continuing to make sure that Iowa has the best education available for students. I'm looking at a whole lot of things here."
She also acknowledged she has some big shoes to fill in replacing the seat previously held by Dolecheck, who Wood says had become a mentor for her and many others. Other Republican nominees had strong nights in the Iowa House, including Brent Siegrist in the House's 19th District race defeating Democratic candidate Elizabeth Christiansen with 57.7% of the vote. Siegrist spoke with KMA News following the victory.
"It's always nice to win and I've done that several times before," said Siegrist. "But it looks like it's going to be a pretty good night for Republicans across the state of Iowa and I'm thrilled to be able to win and go back to work and hopefully make a difference for the people of Iowa."
Siegrist says his previous experiences at the statehouse were likely factors in his victory.
"A long time ago I spent 18 years in the Iowa House and then had another career but I've come back to the Iowa House for my second term," said Siegrist. "So I think people understand that I know the process and I was pretty effective the first time. Just campaigning, talking to people, and making sure they understand what my positions are and it payed off tonight with a pretty good win."
Other House races included Thomas Jay Moore, who ran unopposed for the House's 18th District, receiving 98.3% of the vote. Meanwhile, according to unofficial results, Democratic candidate Josh Turek in the House's 20th District defeated Republican candidate Sarah Abdouch by just nine votes with 3,402 or just over 50%.