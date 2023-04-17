(Des Moines) -- State Representative Devon Wood is among the KMAland lawmakers supporting tougher regulations for the program administering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits.
Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill recently passing the Iowa House and Senate setting harder eligibility requirements. Among other things, the bill would put a $15,000 limit on assets for Iowa households to remain eligible for SNAP benefits, excluding the value of a home, car and up to $10,000 of the value on a second car. Another provision requires eligible households to earn less than 160% of the federal poverty level, and to submit information through a computerized eligibility verification system before collecting SNAP and Medicaid benefits. Despite the shifting of qualifications, Wood says the state's guidelines are still less stringent that federal administration guidelines. The New Market Republican commented on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"One of those examples would be the vehicles," said Wood. "Our federal guideline is that you can go as a vehicle worth somewhere around the $4,500. This bill allows to have a first vehicle of any value, and a second vehicle of up to $10,000. So, there's one of the amendment portions that is now in this bill."
Wood says the bill also provides "excellent resources" for "real time" eligibility checkpoints.
"So, if you're applying for this, if you qualify for other assistance we can offer, or federally can be offered, you will know that immediately when applying," she said. "You can not only see what you qualify for in SNAP benefits, but it can also see what you qualify for with Medicaid, as well."
Wood also cites provisions making sure applicants receive assistance that's unlawfully withheld by other individuals. Opponents of the bill--including officials with food banks and religious organizations--argued the new regulations would kick thousands of Iowans out of the program at a time when food insecurity is a concern.
The bill passed in the Iowa House by a 58-to-41 vote last Thursday. Other KMAland lawmakers voting in favor included State Representatives Tom Moore, David Sieck and Ray "Bubba" Sorensen. State Representative Josh Turek voted against it. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: