(New Market) -- One of KMAland's newest state representatives is among the lawmakers returning to Des Moines next week to discuss abortion laws in the state.
State Representative Devon Wood wrapped up her freshman legislative session earlier this year and will now also be diving right back into her first special session as the 17th District Representative, including all of Adams, Taylor, and Ringgold counties, much of Union County, and the southeast corner of Page County. The session comes just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled 3-3 to keep in place an injunction by a lower court that blocked the 2018 heartbeat law and kept regulations allowing abortion up to 20 weeks in a pregnancy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Wood says she looks forward to heading back to the statehouse to discuss potential abortion law.
"We're obviously looking to go back and protect life which our Republican majority has done and we hope to continue to do," said Wood. "I'm excited to see what that legislation will look like and discuss that as we move forward here."
While Governor Kim Reynold's proclamation calling for the session didn't include details of what she hoped to see in a bill, she did reference the 2018 law, which restricted the majority of abortions to when a fetal heartbeat was detected -- typically around six weeks of pregnancy -- with some exemptions such as rape, incest, or the life of the mother. While she didn't have a chance to vote on the 2018 legislation, Wood says she would support similar regulations.
"I'd certainly be supportive of the heartbeat law becoming law here in Iowa as it should have been since 2018," she said. "So as far as the previous legislation we've had a chance to see, if there's pieces of that in there or it's similar, I'm very excited to see some of those pieces still included in this bill."
Wood also expressed disappointment in the court's ruling not to dissolve the injunction and felt there were a few contradictions in the justices' statements. Additionally, the New Market Republican says abortion was one of the main issues for her on the campaign trail.
"I want to see these babies protected and to me the heartbeat should be the law and to get to the root of it, we can see the heartbeat is proof of life," said Wood. "Typically the lack of a heartbeat is also the indication of the end of a natural life and therefore the beginning of a natural life would be the detection of that heartbeat."
Wood did also respond to some of the criticism of the legislation, such as a law restricting abortions after six weeks, including the idea an individual might not know they are pregnant at that time. She emphasized the need to continue increasing opportunities and support for individuals to identify a pregnancy earlier.
"I believe when you hear the heartbeat then there is proof, so that example of people not knowing they're pregnant yet, they should be get to hear that heartbeat before making a different decision and this would allow folks to know then that they are (pregnant)," said Wood.
Wood also highlighted the need to continue to increase access to maternal health care, particularly in rural areas, for new mothers or parenting classes for new parents. You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood below: