(Woodbine) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is recognizing what some call a "transformational" education program in KMAland.
About 10 students and administrators from the Woodbine School District have been invited to the governor's Condition of the State address at the Statehouse Tuesday night. During the speech, Reynolds plans to salute IGNITE Pathways, southwest Iowa's first regional Career Technical and Education academy. Justin Wagner is superintendent of the Woodbine district, one of three involved in the program. Wagner tells KMA News the invitation followed Reynolds' visit to the program back in November.
"We were able to do a presentation for her then," said Wagner. "After the presentation--these are my words, not hers--she said 'wow, this impressive. Do you mind if I mention this in my upcoming state of the state address?' We'd be absolutely honored to."
More than 60 high school juniors and seniors from the Woodbine, Boyer Valley and Logan Magnolia districts are involved in the program, which is in its first year. Wagner says IGNITE Pathways allows students to receive credits in the four core areas--math, science, language arts and social studies--through CTE classroom instruction.
"Let's say, for example, someone's interested in agriculture," he said, "or they're interested in advanced manufacturing, or they're interested in residential construction. Now, what we've done and created is a curriculum where they can get the four core credits through their voice, and their choice of learning."
Wagner says the program is aimed at individuals who want hands-on education--students he believes have fallen through the cracks in the past.
"At IGNITE Pathways, they're going to be out and about," said Wagner. "They're not going to be sitting in classes. They're going to be interacting, and have authentic experience with business owners and community members. It's been exciting and surprising how much interest there's been in this."
Wagner says the governor's recognition is exciting, in that it gives the program credibility.
"The governor recognizing it is very special to us," he said. "We're very honored that she would not only take the time to visit it, but also recognize the deep differences between what this program is and maybe some others. We are excited--very excited--to be going down."
Plans call for expanding the program to freshman and sophomores in year two next school year, then make it a 7-12 program in its third year, when it moves into a new 45,000 square-foot facility located next to Woodbine's new wellness and STEM education facility.