(Council Bluffs) -- A Woodbine man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a child pornography offense.
The Southern District Court of Iowa says 47-year-old Curtis Lee Jensen of Woodbine was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 12 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. Jensen will also be required to serve an eight-year term of supervised release following his sentence and register as a sex offender.
In January 2021, authorities say a cyber tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being uploaded to a KIK Messenger account. After the email address was traced to Jensen, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for his email and KIK account. The investigation revealed Jensen received and distributed child pornography using his KIK account.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.