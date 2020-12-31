(Essex) — Work on a house being built by Essex students is progressing.
Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says students have continued working on the house located on a lot near the school facility as part of the district’s career academy trades program. He says work on the house is moving along as scheduled.
"Roger Looker is our teacher and doing a wonderful job," said Wells. "We have 11 students -- 10 boys and one girl -- in that program. It's a half-day program. It's about a 1,700 square foot home. The house now has the windows, doors, roof and we're hoping to side it if we get a little bit warmer temperatures. After Christmas break, they will do the wiring, heating and cooling and sheet rocking finishing the inside."
Wells says plans call for completion of the house this spring.
"It's on target to be done in April," said Wells. "And then with the help of Ag Class and Michael Cutler, they'll do all the landscaping. Then we'll put it on the market and hope to break even on it."
The program is similar to an ongoing house project in Hamburg — where Wells is also superintendent. He says the warmer weather has helped the project move along.
"We've had really good weather and very little snow or frost," said Wells. "We ran into a little bit of a problem with the roof and kids up there on a slippery roof. Because it's a morning-to-noon program, it's hard for them to get on the roof because it's icy in the morning. Mark Hughes and his construction company came down and helped us finish that project. So, we're thankful for his help. Also, Miller Building Supply in Shenandoah has been awesome to work with. They really cut us a good deal on our materials and then they are good for advice when we need it as well."
Work is also reported on the Essex Farm School, another portion of the career academy, being taught by Michael Cutler. Wells says most of the work in the fall has been on construction with more animals expected in the spring.
"Our second grade class have incubated chicken eggs, so we do have some chicks now," said Wells. "After Christmas, they'll be building the structures and setting them outside with chickens as soon as they're a little bit older. The project is on pace. Most of the work will be done in the spring when it's a little bit warmer."
The Essex School Board heard updates on all of the career academy programs during a recent meeting. Wells was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Line program. You can hear the full interview below.