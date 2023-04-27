(Glenwood) -- An extensive road repair project is set to begin in Mills County just northeast of Glenwood.
Crews with Western Engineering plan to begin a crack and seat and asphalt overlay project on Gaston Avenue this week along a four-mile stretch from 245th Street to 287th Street, or L55. Mills County Engineer Jacob Ferro tells KMA News the nearly $2.3 million project will be a multi-phase effort over the next month.
"The crack and seat will be done this Friday and they think they'll get it all done in one day and then starting next week we'll be putting in HMA widening units on the roadway," said Ferro. "Then immediately following that, we're coming in with an asphalt inner layer -- that's just one inch -- and then on top of that, we're putting two surface lifts to combine for a total asphalt (layer) of four inches over the crack and seat."
Ferro adds that the low bid from Western Engineering came in well under the $2.8 million engineer's estimate for the project. He says culvert work along the project layout will begin today but hopefully won't require a lane to be closed.
"They're going to move in today and do some prep work and they should finish up Friday," he said. "We're not sure yet if they're going to have to close a lane or if they can do all of their work off to the side. It's not a traditional culvert replacement, it's a culvert lining, so they won't have to tear up the road, excavate, or anything like that."
Ferro says he was turned on to the crack and seat method by an Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa member as an alternative to the traditional patch job. He says the technique should be beneficial on Gaston Avenue, which has several long cracks running along the section of the road.
"Out on Gaston there's a lot of longitudinal cracking, so with just the traditional patch job with overlay we realized the patches would be very long and it wouldn't be cost effective, so we wanted to use the crack and seat," said Ferro. "It puts hairline cracks through the concrete removing some of those internal stresses and creates a bit of a base for the asphalt so it can be prolonged and we're not having to do a total reconstruction."
He says there have also been some extensive preparation efforts for the project -- particularly ensuring the road's sub-base is dry before beginning the crack and seat portion of the project.
"If you have wet spots when you roll that heavy roller over it and that breaker, you can damage the concrete too much and then you have to core out the entire road," Ferro explained. "So, to prevent that, this last fall we installed longitudinal sub-drains on both sides of the road and that ran about a quarter of a million dollars. But, it's well worth the investment to save the extra overlaying costs during the project."
He says the portion of the road will remain open to traffic, and they will use flaggers and a pilot car during project hours. Barring extended periods of bad weather and unforeseen circumstances, Ferro says the hope is to complete the project by the beginning of June.