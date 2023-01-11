(Council Bluffs) -- Another installment of the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation’s Speaker Series is on the docket, this time in the form of “An Evening with Mary Roach.”
Mary Roach, a world-renowned author and often referred to as “America’s funniest science writer” will put on a must-see presentation in Council Bluffs Thursday, according to event spokesperson Marlys Lien.
“Our library foundation has been sponsoring [a speaker] several times over the years,” Lien said. “It’s a series of nationally known, New York Times Bestseller-type individuals that come here to Council Bluffs and share their story of how they write books, why they write books and just who they are, so it’s exciting to have Mary Roach coming.”
Roach is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, and offers a unique and comedic twist on common science topics.
“[Roach] has a curiosity for topics that most of us don’t even think about on a day-to-day basis,” Lien said. “I’m looking forward to meeting her myself. Meeting an author is a wonderful opportunity to get a different perspective on who you think they are because of what you read from them.”
Attendees will get a chance to meet Roach on the night of the event.
“We will have the Bookworm there available in case you want to buy a copy of one or more of her books and have her sign them… she’ll be doing a book signing after she speaks,” Lien said. “We’re hoping that many [people] come and enjoy her presentation.”
Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation’s “An Evening with Mary Roach” will take place Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 P.M. at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com.
