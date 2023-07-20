(Grant City) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway YY near the intersection of Lyon Avenue roughly five miles south of Grant City shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities say a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 94-year-old Donna Findley of Albany, was southbound on YY when it failed to navigate a curve and began to skid. The patrol says the vehicle then went off the west side of the road and struck a tree and fence before coming to rest on its wheels off the roadway facing southeast.
Findley and 18-year-old passenger, Emily Davis, were taken by North Harrison EMS and private vehicle, respectively, to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany for moderate injuries.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.