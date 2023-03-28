(Red Oak) -- Recently-reinstated federal regulations protecting water quality may impact future road and bridge repair projects in Montgomery County.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the county's five-year road construction plan for fiscal year 2024. But, those plans are fluid--no pun intended--because of President Biden's recent executive order reinstituting regulations under the Waters of the United States or WOTUS Act first implemented during the Obama Administration. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says one regulation states local infrastructure repair projects may only disturb .03 acres of streambed.
"I made a phone call, and I heard back from Senator Ernst's office last evening," said Olson, "and, it sounds like this is a done deal. This is just preliminary, but reading between the lines, we're going to have to live with this, and I'm not sure how we're going to do that."
Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert says the reinstated WOTUS rules may force changes in at least one project--replacement of a bridge on L Avenue south of the railroad tracks with pipes.
"There's a bridge there," said Albert, "but the drainage comes in at both ends kind of at a Y. So, we thought to reduce the costs of replacing the bridge, a more economical way would be to remove the bridge, and bring in two pipes at a Y. Well, when you do that, that stream that runs between the two pipes across the Y like a slingshot, you're reducing that stream. So, you're eliminating that streambed. And, the streambed we're eliminating is greater that .03 acres."
Albert adds the county faces litigation costs of around $400,000 under the current design. She says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may assist in redesigning the project to meet WOTUS regulations.
"Anytime you eliminate that streambed, and if you have a bridge, and you put in a box culvert, and that box culvert has a concrete bottom, then you are eliminating that streambed," she said, "you're reducing that streambed. So, if that area is greater than .03 acres, you're going to have to pay litigation costs."
Olson expressed concerns about the impact of WOTUS on other planned infrastructure projects.
"This is really serious--as far as we go," he said. "Now, urban (communities), it's not going to affect, but boy, it's sure going to affect Montgomery County. It's already affected Montgomery County, because we have all these projects where we were going to replace bridges with tubes, we can't do that, because we're going to change or disturb the stream."
In other business, the board approved the secondary roads' Iowa Department of Transportation budget for next fiscal year, and set a public hearing for April 18th at 5:45 p.m. on the county's fiscal 2024 budget.