(Red Oak) -- Long-time cornerstone of the Wilson Performing Arts Center Kara Sherman has announced that she'll be stepping away from her role.
Sherman is the Executive Director of the WPAC, and has worked with the center for nearly its whole existence. Sherman joined the KMA "Morning Show" to discuss her decision to step down. She says that her choice came as a new opportunity opened up for her family.
"We've been here in Red Oak for 14 years, and my husband is a teacher down in Sidney and he was offered a new opportunity," said Sherman. "Our kids have all taken off and gone to college on us, so it was time for a move."
Sherman joined the WPAC in 2010 as the Executive Director and has played a hand in countless productions, from concerts to classic Broadway stories. Sherman mentions that the center has developed into a second home for her.
"My whole family was in the very first musical production of the 'Sound of Music'," recalled Sherman. "It's hard to believe that was 13 years ago--then I became the Executive Director 12 years ago. We have these great photos in the hallway of all the community theater productions we've done, and I can definitely see pictures of all of my family members growing up in this building. It's been a great part of our life."
Sherman says that as the years have gone by, it's been wonderful to see the WPAC's notoriety grow across Southwest Iowa as well.
"We started with a dream, and we've gone from a couple of shows a year to doing about 8-10 professional shows a year with 4-5 community theater productions scattered in there," said Sherman. "It's grown to be this center of Southwest Iowa and kind of a force in the arts."
While Sherman's time with the WPAC comes to an end, she says that she's confident in the direction it's headed for the future. She also recommends that people be sure and check out one of the upcoming shows.
You can check out the WPAC schedule at wilsonartscenter.org, and hear the full interview below.