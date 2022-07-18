(Red Oak) -- Aspiring actors have the chance to learn from a pair of professionals in an upcoming camp.
The Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak is hosting a Broadway Advantage Camp from July 22-30. Broadway performer Kelli James and legendary musical director Steven Applegate will be leading the week-long camp. On the KMA "Morning Show," new WPAC Executive Director Val Zane says young actors will get the chance to learn more about the ins and outs of the industry.
"This is a totally immersive theater experience," said Zane. "They basically teach kids the ins and outs of theater and the theater industry. They teach them everything from acting, singing, dancing, and they also talk about headshots and resumes -- everything. These kids in eight days learn so much."
Anyone from ages 10-21 can participate in the camp. The week of practice culminates in a performance where the group gets to showcase everything that they've learned.
The Broadway Advantage Camp enters its seventh year of being offered to area players. Zane says that they continually see a high turnout of campers each year. She says part of that is due to the partnership the WPAC has with the Tanner Foss Project to work with kids that need help covering camp expenses.
"We don't turn anybody away for this camp," said Zane. "It's so important to us that any kid who wants to do this can do it. And the Tanner Foss Project is absolutely amazing that they're able to provide kids this amazing experience."
Zane encourages anyone to reach out and ask what options are available for enrollment assistance.
Spots are still open for anyone interested in signing up for the Broadway Advantage Camp. To learn more or buy tickets you can call 712-623-3135 or visit wilsonartscenter.org. You can hear the full interview with Val Zane below.