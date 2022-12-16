(Red Oak) -- The sights and sounds of Christmas on Broadway will make their way to southwest Iowa this weekend.
That's because the Wilson Performing Arts Center is presenting a Broadway Christmas "From One to 92" Saturday at 7:30 p.m., featuring Iowa Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Kelli James, Music Director Steven Applegate, and several youths from around the region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, James says they hope to bring a variety of styles and genres of holiday music for those in attendance.
"We're trying to do some songs that are from Broadway shows, but we're also mixing it with some pop songs that are Christmas songs, and also traditional songs as well," said James. "There are a couple numbers that I get to make some 'character choices,' because it's not just all going to be about singing, we want the kids to also do some acting, and we have a specialty dance number this year as well."
James says the duo is always excited to return to the Wilson because she and Applegate have ties to the region, which is also part of why they chose to start the Broadway Advantage summer camp. Of the over 30 students who participated in the camp's 8th rendition this past summer, over 10 will be featured in Saturday's Christmas performance.
"We're featuring quite a few of them in solo numbers, there's a trio, and there's a dance number," James explained. "So, they're getting a chance to really step up this year and not just as a 'camp kid,' but as an actual performer."
James says her brother, Kevin Whitehill, will also be joining them for the concert -- who spearheaded the idea of starting the summer theater camp.
Applegate says rehearsals have been limited with the students for Saturday's concert, but adds that it only gives them a more realistic experience of performing on Broadway.
"We do like to challenge our students and also our alumni, so we have very limited rehearsals, but very intense ones to get the job done," he said. "To give them an idea of what it's really like out there in the real world, so actually we'll have about three hours of rehearsal time with them."
Wilson Executive Director Val Zane says opportunities like the holiday concert and Broadway Advantage are great confidence builders for area youth interested in musical theater or the acting industries. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 712-623-3183. You can hear the full interview with Zane, James, and Applegate below: