(Red Oak) -- A classic production is set to grace the stage at the Wilson Performing Arts Center.
Starting Wednesday, June 15 and running through Sunday, Beauty and the Beast will step into the spotlight at the WPAC. The renowned Disney production has seen continued success and popularity across theaters for decades with its tale of true love. WPAC Executive Director Kara Sherman says that after some delays, they're excited to finally bring the production to Red Oak.
"We've been working on Beauty and the Beast since 2018," said Sherman. "It was scheduled for spring of 2020, and of course everything came to a screeching halt, so finally we're able to bring this masterpiece to the stage. You are not going to be disappointed, it's amazing."
A powerhouse cast of 45 members coming from various local communities will help bring the tale to life. Sherman mentions that the story of Beauty and the Beast not only has a gripping narrative, but also striking visual elements as well. She says the WPAC crew has been hard at work to make the performances memorable and add that distinct Disney charm.
"It's amazing, you will not be disappointed by all the dancing and the pageantry -- we are going all out," said Sherman. "It's really fun. The costuming is beautiful, and we have this gigantic, beautiful set that's taken hours and hours of volunteer time to put together. There's a good crew of about 10-15 people backstage making all the magic happen."
The upcoming production is just one of the ways the WPAC stays busy during the year. Sherman says along with their schedule of programs, they also host different camps and even invite the public to just stop by and tour the building.
"After we get done with Beauty and the Beast, we have our Broadway Advantage Camp coming up in July," said Sherman. "Even if you stop by during the day, we have some beautiful artwork on display in our lobby that's for sale. If you're in town and you just want to get out of your car for a few minutes and make some music outside in our music garden, you can do that as well."
Sherman also mentions this August marks the 14th year that the WPAC has been in operation.
Showtimes for Beauty and the Beast are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, and can be reserved by calling the WPAC box office at 712-623-3183. You can also leave a message at that number with your name, number of tickets needed, and any special accommodations you require. You can hear the full interview with WPAC Executive Director Kara Sherman below.