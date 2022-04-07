(Shenandoah) -- A Nebraska man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County late Wednesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred near the intersection of 190th Street and C Avenue approximately 2 miles east of Shenandoah shortly before 4:15 p.m. Palmer says a black 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV driven by 35-year-old William Dugan of Elkhorn was eastbound on 190th when for unknown reasons, the vehicle's passenger side tires dropped off the traveled portion of the road, pulling his vehicle into the south ditch. The vehicle's side airbags deployed, though it didn't roll or come in contact with anything in the ditch. Dugan then drove the SUV in the ditch before it came to rest.
Dugan was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with unknown injuries. Shenandoah Ambulance Service, the Shenandoah Fire Department and Shenandoah Police assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.