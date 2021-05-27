(Skidmore) -- A Skidmore man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route V, a mile east of Skidmore. Authorities say a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 31-year-old Ralph Tackett was westbound when it swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle then traveled off the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top facing southeast.
Tackett was taken via Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.